TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of people wanted for attempting to steal an ATM in the Houma area Tuesday morning.

According to deputies, around 3 a.m. on Dec. 5, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to the Capitol One Bank in the 1000 block of West Tunnel Boulevard to a call of an attempted burglary in progress.

Responding deputies found that a vehicle possibly used for the crime was left unattended. It was later discovered that the vehicle was stolen from a Terrebonne area business.

Deputies began to search the area for the suspects who reportedly ran away but were unsuccessful in finding them. Detectives were also called to join in the search.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call deputies at (985)-876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crimestoppers at (800)-743-7433.

