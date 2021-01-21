Suspects sought in string of Jefferson Parish vehicle burglaries

METAIRIE, La. — The Burglary Section of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying or locating several individuals who are wanted in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in Jefferson Parish.

The following individuals are wanted in connection with multiple vehicle burglary incidents:

Maliek Hundley, 19, New Orleans (17 counts)

James Elphage, 21, New Orleans (37 counts)

Jermone Brown, 20, New Orleans (25 counts; prior arrest in Jan 2020 for 10 counts)

The subjects are part of several groups of offenders who are operating across multiple local jurisdictions. Most of the incidents in Jefferson Parish have occurred in close proximity to the Jefferson Parish-Orleans Parish line.

Some groups are armed, and most have been posting individuals as lookouts as they commit the burglaries. Investigators believe the groups are stealing cars and firearms to be used to commit additional crimes.

The JPSO is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects linked to the following incidents, all in the Metairie area:

100 block of E. Oakridge Park, Oct. 18, 2020

100 block of W. Oakridge Park, Dec. 21, 2020

200 block of Hector Avenue, Jan. 2021

100 block of Iona Street, Jan. 2021

Anyone with information regarding the location of the identified suspects or on the identity of the unknown suspects is asked to call JPSO’s Burglary Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.