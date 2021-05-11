Suspects leave evidence behind in St. Bernard school burglaries

NEW ORLEANS — Who’s been burglarizing schools?

Two schools in Chalmette, La., have been burglarized in the last three weeks.

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has responded to three burglaries at two different schools in Chalmette. In each instance, April 21 and 27 and May 9, the burglaries happened after midnight and appear to involve the same suspects.

Based on video surveillance, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau have determined the suspects are males appearing to be in their mid-to-late teens.

Deputies report that one of the suspects left behind a backpack, with the embroidered name “Russo.”

Anyone with information should call SBSO at (504) 271-2501.