BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of Bogalusa woman Veronique Allen on August 23rd.

In early November, Bogalusa detectives say they located Christan Myers from Scarborough, Maine, to Bogalusa to be arrested. Through initial investigations, detectives were able to identify him as one of the main suspects in a drive-by shooting that took Allen’s life.

After further investigation took place, detectives were able to identify Aquandre Spencer, 23 years old, of Houston, Texas, as a second suspect in Allen’s murder. After working closely with the U.S. Marshals detectives On Thursday morning (Nov 17th) Spencer was located and arrested on warrants for first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, and illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Spencer has additional felony charges pending in Texas, so an extradition date has not yet been set at this time. “As soon as possible, Spencer will be brought back to Bogalusa to face charges,” stated detectives.

According, to investigators at this Myers and Spencer are believed to be the only two subjects in the car at the time of the drive-by shooting. The investigation will continue to determine if anyone else assisted the two suspects.

