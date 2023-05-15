Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects and vehicle wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in New Orleans East.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said officers responded to the shooting around 6:49 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 in the 6900 block of Salem Drive.

They said officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

NOPD investigators said the people and vehicle captured on security footage were near the scene of the shooting. The vehicle may be a white Nissan Altima.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504)-822-1111 or by clicking here.

