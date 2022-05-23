FRANKLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A businessman is accused of selling methamphetamine near the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Motor Pool building.

Kelvin R. Thomas, 57, of Franklinton, was arrested last week and remains behind bars in the Washington Parish Detention Center.

The arrest stems from an ongoing investigation involving the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force.

WPSO says, “On more than one occasion, illegal drugs were purchased from him at his business which is located only one block from the Sheriff’s Office Motor Pool building.”

Thomas is facing these charges:

Distribution of Schedule II CDS

Distribution of Schedule II CDS

Contempt of Court

Distribution of Schedule I CDS

“The sale of illegal drugs creates a horrific trail of suffering throughout our parish,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “It is always good when a drug trafficker is arrested and jailed. Our Drug Task Force detectives work around the clock to identify drug dealers, build a sustainable case against them and gather enough evidence to take them to trial. I congratulate our narcotics detectives for their good work.

Bond is set at $150,000 for Kelvin R. Thomas.