NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The murder suspect of longtime New Orleans jazz trumpeter Brian Murray turned himself in to law enforcement hours after allegedly shooting his girlfriend’s father then fleeing with his own 1-year-old son on Monday.

Before surrendering to police and returning the child unharmed, Edmond Ramee Sr, was considered “armed and dangerous” by authorities.

Ramee is currently being held in custody without bond.

The fatal shooting occurred in a home on Henley Street in the Kenilworth neighborhood.

New Orleans Jazz musician Brian Murray (Photo: LeBron Joseph)

Neighbors told WGNO the victim was taking care of the child, and due to increased violence in the community, residents are calling for a greater police presence.

“Probably about a week and a half ago, we had a shooting down here, about 20 shots,” said Murray’s neighbor Daniel Gentry. “Less than a week ago a police officer got shot and a guy barricaded himself into the house.

“At what point do the police chief or the captain of the seventh district say, ‘hey, we need to pump up patrols around here?'”



Ramee is booked with second-degree murder.

Original Child Endangerment Alert issued by the Louisiana State Polcie before suspected killer Edmond Ramee Sr. turned himself in and returned to 1-year-old child unharmed.

The district attorney’s office said he was previously arrested on domestic violence charges against his girlfriend but she has refused to participate in the case against Ramee.

