CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office (SBSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in a homicide investigation.

On Saturday, June 15, SBSO officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Magistrate Street behind the Val Riess Sports Complex in Chalmette, around 5 p.m. At the scene, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Throughout an investigation, detectives were able to identify 20-year-old David Waguespack and a 17-year-old male as the alleged suspects in the shooting.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody Saturday evening, but Waguespack is still wanted on charges of second-degree murder.

According to Sheriff Pohlmann, no one else was injured. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Waguespack’s whereabouts, or any other information pertaining to this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

