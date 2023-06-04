All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 41-year-old Ponchatoula man in connection to a stabbing incident Sunday, June 4th.

According to reports, the stabbing happened on CC Road during an altercation between two men.

Through further investigation, TPSO identified Michael King as a suspect in the incident.

King is currently wanted for Aggravated Second Degree Battery.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of King, are asked to call detectives at 985-902-2045. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip!

