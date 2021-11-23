Suspect wanted in St. Charles Parish mass shooting investigation

KILLONA, La. (WGNO) — Police in St. Charles Parish search for a suspect who is accused of shooting five people and ultimately killing a man on November 9.

On Tuesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Johtre Isaiah Scott of Edgard, Louisiana. He is wanted on four counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree murder.

Scott is accused of shooting five people:

29-year-old Darzil Washington (fatal)

32-year-old Darville Washington

27-year-old Dwayne Williams

35-year-old Jayvon Lockett

An unnamed 14-year-old

Police describe Scott as a 5’7 Black man weighing around 200 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows where Scott is or who has any information on the shooting should contact Detective Amanda Buchanan of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807 or (985) 783-1135.

Police in St. Charles Parish search for a suspect who is accused of shooting five people and ultimately killing a man on November 9 (Photo: St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-877-903-STOP and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.