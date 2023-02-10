All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a male suspect in connection to a shooting incident Saturday (Feb. 4) in the Seventh Ward.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street around 4:10 p.m. A victim was shot and taken to a nearby hospital via EMS.

Through surveillance footage, officers were able to identify the man, pictured above, as a suspect in the incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

