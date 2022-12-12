NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating and identifying the man they say stole a vehicle out of Gentilly Monday morning.

According to the NOPD, officers were called after a blue Mercedes-Benz C250 with a license plate reading 918FKO, was stolen from a parking lot in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The vehicle was reportedly left unlocked and running.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect, the whereabouts of the suspect or vehicle or any other information about this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.