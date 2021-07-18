Suspect wanted in Gert Town shooting investigation, NOPD obtains warrant

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A warrant has been issued for 47-year-old Donald Oliver in the investigation of an aggravated battery by shooting on Friday in the 1300 block of South Genois Street.

Donald Oliver (Photo: NOPD)

During the incident, a victim sustained a gunshot wound to the hand. An investigation by NOPD Second District detectives led to the identification of Oliver as the perpetrator.

An arrest warrant was obtained for one count of aggravated battery.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Oliver’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.