NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a homicide in the Gentilly area.

Detectives have video footage of a person who they believe is the shooter.

The shooting happened in the Gentilly Terrace area on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Officials said officers who responded to the scene around 5:24 p.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504)-822-1111.

