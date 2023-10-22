All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a homicide in the Gentilly area.
Detectives have video footage of a person who they believe is the shooter.
The shooting happened in the Gentilly Terrace area on Wednesday, Oct. 18.
Officials said officers who responded to the scene around 5:24 p.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of Franklin Avenue.
He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504)-822-1111.
