NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery from Wednesday (Jan. 25) in the French Quarter.

According to reports, around 4 p.m. a victim reported the suspect approached them, produced a firearm and robbed them in the 700 block of Ursuline St.

Through an investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Keni Landix.

An arrest warrant for armed robbery and armed robbery with the use of a firearm has been issued for Landix.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Landix is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

