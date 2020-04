NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is searching for 22 year old Talesha Cheramie in the investigation of a vehicle burglary.

The incident happened on April 6 in the 1100 block of 1st Street.

Detectives determined that Cheramie and an unknown black male stole the victim’s keys and burglarized the vehicle around 7:45 p.m.

Anyone with information on Cheramie’s whereabouts or any details regarding this incident is encouraged to call NOPD Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.