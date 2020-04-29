Suspect wanted for stealing copper gutters

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking to identify and locate the pictured individual in the investigation of stolen copper gutters.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on April 24. The suspect was caught on surveillance camera removing a copper gutter from a business in the 900 block of St. Louis Street.

About 15 minutes later, the same suspect was captured on surveillance camera, again, removing a copper gutter from the side of a building in the 600 block of St. Philip Street.

Anyone with information on this theft is urged to call NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.