NEW ORLEANS – The theft occurred on April 7 in the 3300 block of General Taylor Street.

Just before 7:30 p.m., the pictured individual was seen taking the victim’s black, orange, and gray ‘Worx’ brand leaf blower along with containers of synthetic oils from the front porch.

Anyone with information on this theft can call NOPD Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.