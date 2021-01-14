Suspect wanted for Hammond Family Dollar armed burglary

HAMMOND, La. (BR Proud) — Police need the public’s assistance locating the person believed to be responsible for an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store.

The incident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at Family Dollar, 125 North Morrison Boulevard. Police responded to the scene at 8:21 p.m. when they learned that a black male entered the store, selected items from the shelf, placed them at the cash register and indicated he had a firearm and demanded money.

The store manager was in the process of closing the store when the interaction occurred. The suspect removed $380 from her cash drawer and left the store.

The suspect vehicle was seen driving north on North Morrison Blvd., toward Church Street.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect or knows his whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, (800) 554-5245.