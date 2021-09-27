Suspect wanted for French Quarter stabbing, NOPD reports

Errol Toney

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is looking for a 31-year-old man suspected of stabbing someone in the French Quarter last week.

According to NOPD reports, Errol Toney is wanted for the cutting incident that occurred at the intersection of Bourbon and St. Louis Streets at around 8:17p.m. on Sept. 22.

Toney is 5-feet tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. His head is clean- shaven, and he has facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Toney is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.