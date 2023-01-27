NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in connection to a burglary that occurred Friday (Jan. 27) in Gert Town.

According to the NOPD, officers responded to a business report in the 1400 block of South Rendon St. The suspect allegedly stole a circular saw after prying open the door to the business.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage of the suspect, pictured above.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact the Second District at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

