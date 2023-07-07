All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a robbery in the French Quarter on Thursday night, July 6.

According to the NOPD, several victims reported, in the 800 block of Bienville Street, that a man pointed a gun at them and made off with cash.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored t-shirt with a large white circular logo on

the front, baggy denim jeans, and white colored “Adidas” style tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this subject

is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

