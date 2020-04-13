Suspect wanted for aggravated assault and domestic abuse

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for 35 year old Jason Williams for aggravated assault and domestic battery.

The incident under investigation happened on February 16 in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive.

Williams reportedly hit the victim with a closed fist several times to the face and body. Then, Williams allegedly strangled the victim to the point where the victim nearly lost consciousness. During the physical altercation, Williams also reportedly swung a large kitchen knife at the victim multiple times.

Anyone with information regarding Jason Williams’ whereabouts is urged to call NOPD Fourth District detectives at (504) 822-1111.