WASHINGTON PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — An investigation is underway in Bogalusa after police say a man killed an area bar owner and stole money out of the pub’s ATM.

On Thursday, March 3, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pub Lounge on South Columbia Street in Bogalusa.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the pub owner Marl Wayne Smith was murdered and the ATM machine inside of the pub had been destroyed with all of the money taken.

A screengrab of surveillance video provided by the WPSO Facebook page shows what appears to be a White man wearing a plaid shirt, black vest, jeans, and a brown trucker hat.

“Please look closely at this picture and help us identify this cold-blooded killer so we can put him in jail where he belongs,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “He must be brought to justice!”

Anyone with information about this murder, contact Detective Captain Tom Anderson at 985-661-2024. Callers may remain anonymous.