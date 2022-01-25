NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police are looking for three people responsible for a shooting that occurred in New Orleans’ Dillard neighborhood.

Around 5 p.m. on January 24, NOPD responded to a scene in the 3800 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

Video surveillance obtained by the police department shows footage of the shooting, including the moment three suspects opened fire while in traffic.

While slowed at an intersection, the suspects’ car stopped and its occupants started shooting at the sedan behind it. A white truck then briefly became involved and shots and more shots were exchanged.

NOPD says one driver sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

The three suspects then drove off, followed by the other two vehicles a short time later. A motive in the shooting has not been determined.

While the suspects have not been identified, NOPD says detectives have captured what vehicle the three were traveling in on Monday night. The car is a red newer model Honda Accord.

Anyone with any information on the suspects or vehicle is urged to contact NOPD detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.