Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A SWAT team was dispatched to New Orleans’ St. Roch neighborhood Tuesday morning after police say a wanted suspect barricaded themself in a home.

Around 9:40 a.m., the New Orleans Police Department said police were staged at a home in the 2600 block of North Miro Street, near the street’s intersection with Franklin Avenue.

Several hours earlier, the NOPD responded to a shooting only steps away where a 51-year-old man was shot. He was taken to an area hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

As they continued to investigate the scene, police say they located the believed suspect, 51-year-old Sean Cobbs. Cobbs reportedly ran into a nearby home and barricaded himself inside, leading to a standoff with police.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Cobbs surrendered and was taken into custody. His charges have not yet been listed.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Related Stories