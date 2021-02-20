Suspect sought in killing of Tickfaw man

HAMMOND, La. — The Hammond Police Department responded to a shooting in the 800 block of East Merry Street on Friday.

Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old male from Tickfaw, Michael Otkins II, in a vehicle suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was transported to North Oaks Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

HPD detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Kareem Gatlin for second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, illegal discharge of a firearm, aggravated obstruction of a roadway, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The HPD is asking anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Gatlin to contact Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-JAIL (5245).