Suspect wanted in CBD shooting at Canal and Roosevelt Way

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a subject believed to be the gunman in a Sunday morning shooting in the Central Business District.

Alleged CBD shooting suspect known as “Malik.”

NOPD detectives believe the pictured suspect shot two victims after a physical altercation near the intersection of Canal Street and Roosevelt Way.

The suspect is said to be known as “Malik.”

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

Or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.