NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help to find a man accused of aggravated assault. He’s 30-year-old Eddie Davis.

Detectives say Davis was on Garden Oaks Drive on the West Bank last Friday when he chased a woman down, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.

Davis was driving a gold Toyota Camry with no plates.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.