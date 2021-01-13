The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a subject believed to be the perpetrator of an aggravated battery by shooting today (January 13, 2021) near the intersection of North Broad and Bruxelles streets.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a subject believed to be the perpetrator of an aggravated battery by shooting today (Jan. 13) near the intersection of North Broad and Bruxelles streets.

Through investigation, NOPD Third District detectives have determined that at about 2:13 p.m., the pictured subject shot the victim near the intersection of North Broad and Bruxelles streets.

Suspect sought by NOPD in Third District shooting investigation

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured suspect is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.