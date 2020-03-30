Suspect sought by NOPD in Eighth District vehicle burglary

New Orleans – The NOPD needs the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in the investigation of a vehicle burglary on March 27.

The incident happened in the 700 block of Poydras Street.

The pictured suspect reportedly entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole multiple items including:

a Beretta 9mm handgun with the serial number BER340178

a leather gun holster

a dashboard camera

an unspecified amount of cash

The suspect was last seen, fleeing on foot, westbound on Poydras Street.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at (504) 822-1111.