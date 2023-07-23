METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A man involved in an armed robbery is in the hospital following a pursuit with Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO) deputies on Saturday, July 22.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 4400 block of Hearst Street around 10:30 p.m.

At the scene Sherriff Lopinto says deputies located and arrested a woman who matched the description of one of the suspects. Deputies also located a man who matched to description of the other suspect, but he fled the scene.

Deputies chased the man down the 2600 block of Houma Blvd and after they caught up with the suspect a deputy noticed that he had a firearm.

During the arrest attempt one of the deputies fired at the man, striking him.

The suspect suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Both the man and woman identities have not been released at this time.