Suspect shot after ramming Crowley police unit in Walgreen’s parking lot, authorities said

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)– One man has been taken to a local hospital after he was reportedly shot by a Crowley Police officer in a Walgreen’s store parking lot Monday evening.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the suspect reportedly rammed his vehicle into five other vehicles including hitting a police unit head one.

The officer fired one shot at the suspect, grazing him, Broussard. The suspect sustained minor injuries, the chief said.

The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m.

State Police Troop I has been requested to investigate.

This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.