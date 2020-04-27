Suspect responsible for string of thefts is identified

NEW ORLEANS – Forty-one year old Audrea Skinner is wanted for multiple thefts that have taken place in April.

Skinner is allegedly involved in thefts that occurred in the 3800 block of Franklin Avenue, the 5800 block of Cartier Drive and the 2500 block of Dreux Street.

Skinner is believed to be driving the pictured maroon 2017 Chevy Silverado bearing Louisiana license plate: C-930003. The truck has distinctive spoked rims.



Skinner’s 2017 Chevy Silverado was caught on camera at the scene of multiple thefts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Audrea Skinner is asked to call NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.

