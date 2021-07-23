Suspect pretends to be local auto dealership employee and allegedly takes Dodge Ram for a spin before arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 33-year-old Crystal Ann Williams is accused of impersonating a car dealership employee and taking a ’20 Blue Dodge Ram Laremie Truck.

On Tuesday, July 20, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to the Mercedes Benz Dealership on Airline Hwy.

After arriving at the scene around 7:45 p.m., “the business reported that a black female entered the business after hours and posed as an employee when confronted by the janitor,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.





Images courtesy of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

The suspect was not stopped and proceeded to enter the sales managers office inside the auto dealership.

After taking a handful of key fobs, Williams went to the parking lot and took a ’20 Blue Dodge Ram Laremie Truck.

The 33-year-old was later caught by the Breaux Bridge Police Department.

Williams was found in the Dodge Ram with the keyfabs that were allegedly taken from the Mercedes Benz Dealership.

The suspect is currently in the St. Martin Parish Jail and faces this charge:

Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

An affidavit warrant was drafted by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office for Crystal Ann Williams.

EBRSO is waiting for Williams to be transported to the EBR Parish Jail.