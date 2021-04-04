Suspect, Person of Interest sought in Easter Sunday shooting on Canal St.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to locate a suspect and a person of interest in the investigation of an aggravated battery by shooting that occurred during early morning hours of Easter Sunday.

NOPD detectives determined that at about 1:40 a.m., the pictured male subject allegedly shot two male victims during a verbal altercation in the 700 block of Canal Street.

Person if Interest, Shayla Bradley

The suspect and the female subject pictured above then reportedly fled the scene on foot. The female, 28-year-old Shayla Bradley is not currently wanted on criminal charges in this investigation.

However, she is sought for questioning as she was seen fleeing the scene with the male suspected perpetrator, who also remains at large.

The victims were transported via EMS to a local hospital.