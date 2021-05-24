Suspect killed in weekend officer-involved shooting in East Feliciana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Friday, an East Feliciana Parish sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect dead after he allegedly refused verbal commands from the deputy and brandished a gun, according to Louisiana State Police, which is investigating the incident.
LSP’s initial investigation reveals that, shortly before midnight, the Norwood Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Shady Grove Lane and requested assistance from EFPSO. As law enforcement officers made contact with the unnamed suspect, the suspect allegedly ignored a responding deputy’s verbal commands and brandished a gun.
The deputy shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
No EFPSO deputies or Norwood officers were injured.
The incident remains under investigation.
LATEST POSTS
- May 24 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 500 new cases overnight
- Man found dead from apparent homicide on Tricou Street
- Capitol High School student graduates despite diagnosis
- Former LSU QB TJ Finley announces decision to transfer to Auburn
- ‘Recovery Reunion,’ Local husband and father commemorates ‘life-saving heart procedure’