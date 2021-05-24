Suspect killed in weekend officer-involved shooting in East Feliciana

Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Friday, an East Feliciana Parish sheriff’s deputy shot a suspect dead after he allegedly refused verbal commands from the deputy and brandished a gun, according to Louisiana State Police, which is investigating the incident.

LSP’s initial investigation reveals that, shortly before midnight, the Norwood Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Shady Grove Lane and requested assistance from EFPSO. As law enforcement officers made contact with the unnamed suspect, the suspect allegedly ignored a responding deputy’s verbal commands and brandished a gun.

The deputy shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No EFPSO deputies or Norwood officers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

