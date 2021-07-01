Suspect killed during home invasion in East Feliciana Parish, two others arrested

CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was shot to death by a homeowner on June 30 around 7:20 a.m.

The deadly shooting took place on Winchester Ln. in East Feliciana Parish.

After responding to the call, deputies were notified by witnesses “that a perpetrator forced entry into the home at this address to perform a home invasion.”

The perpetrator had a gun and so did a resident of the home.

The resident shot and killed the perpetrator.

As the investigation unfolded, two other suspects were identified by deputies.

Jonathon Barker, of Clinton and Jennifer Bond, of Ethel were arrested and are currently in the East Feliciana Parish Prison.

Bond is facing one count of Accessory After the Fact and Barker is charged with:

Principle to Aggravated Burglary

Principle to Aggravated Kidnapping

2nd Degree Murder

The investigation into this deadly home invasion remains ongoing.