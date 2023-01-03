Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are asking for help in identifying four people accused of robbing a business at gunpoint last week, including a suspect whose picture was released.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the robbery happened on Friday (Dec. 30) around 5 p.m. in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard.

Detectives say four suspects, including the pictured person, entered the business and committed an armed robbery. According to the NOPD, the group arrived and left in the pictured silver Kia Soul. Other details regarding the robbery were unavailable.

Photo courtesy: NOPD

Photo courtesy: NOPD

Police are urging anyone who has seen the pictured suspect or vehicle to contact the NOPD’s Third District at (504) 658-6030.