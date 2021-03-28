Suspect in the murder of a Lafayette Police officer appears in court

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The man accused of killing Lafayette Police Officer, Michael Middlebrook appeared in court on Friday. Ian Howard is charged with the murder of Corporal Middlebrook and the attempted murder of three others.

At Friday’s hearing, both sides talked about how to select an impartial jury and which case to try first, the Capital Murder case or the Attempted Murder cases.

Corporal Michael Middlebrook

Howard is accused of shooting and killing Corporal Middlebrook in October 2017. It happened at the Big Boy Convenience Store on Moss Street in North Lafayette. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Howard is scheduled to appear in court on April 16th, where both parties hope to be able to set a trial date.