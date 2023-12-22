All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2023, reports confirmed that Jacoby Johnson, who is the suspect in the fatal stabbing that took place on the campus of Louisiana Tech University on November 13, 2023, has been indicted by a Lincoln Parish grand jury on murder and attempted murder charges. According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, the bill of an indictment filed in the Third Judicial District Court shows the grand jury returned charges of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder against Johnson.

On November 13, 2023, shortly after 9 AM, the Louisiana Tech University Police Department responded to a stabbing at the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center on campus. According to Louisiana Tech University, officers received a phone call at approximately 9:08 AM and had the suspect in custody at approximately 9:12 AM.

The attack happened outside of the building as the victims were leaving. The suspect then allegedly fled south toward the main campus and was apprehended by campus police without incident.

Officials believe that the incident was a random act of violence. Johnson was identified as the suspect and authorities confirmed that he was a student at the university. Johnson was transported to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center to treat the injuries received during the initial incident.

According to reports, four individuals were victims in the incident and two of the victims were airlifted to Shreveport, La. for treatment. One victim refused treatment.

On November 14, 2023, reports confirmed that one of the victims in the stabbing that took place on the campus of Louisiana Tech University died. The victim, Annie Richardson, was pronounced deceased at a hospital in Shreveport, La.

According to the Ruston Daily Leader, investigators determined Johnson was inside the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center prior to the attacks and brandished a knife at a student playing basketball. Once Johnson exited the building, retired Third District Judge Cynthia Woodard and Richardson were leaving a senior exercise class. Johnson then allegedly attacked Woodard and Richardson from behind as they walked the sidewalk.

Another victim, Louisiana Tech University student Dominique McKane, was reportedly getting ready to teach a subsequent senior exercise class when she was attacked in the parking lot, according to reports.

During the attack, Debby Hollimon, a retired teacher, was cut on the face as she attempted to assist McKane. Authorities said that the stabbing was a random act of violence and that Johnson was not on anyone’s radar for problematic behavior.

According to reports, police searched Johnson’s off-campus apartment and were unable to find any clues about the attack.

Johnson is scheduled for an examination in January 2024 to determine if he is competent to assist in his defense. Johnson has pleaded not guilty. No trial date has been set, according to reports.