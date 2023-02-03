Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the suspects in the Madison Brooks rape case remains in jail in Livingston Parish after he was arrested in connection to a 2020 rape.

Kaivon Washington, 18, was arrested again earlier this week in relation to a rape investigation from 2020. A detective from the Walker Police Department said Washington is accused of raping a 12-year-old when he was 15. He was arrested after a witness came forward, according to the police department.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Washington is being held in the parish detention center on a $250,000 bond.

