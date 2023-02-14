BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of the suspects in the Madison Brooks rape case faces a third rape arrest, according to Baton Rouge police documents.

Kaivon Washington, 18, is accused of raping a victim in October 2022.

According to arrest documents, the victim went to celebrate a friend’s birthday at Reggie’s bar in Tigerland, where she drank multiple alcoholic drinks. She said she was too drunk to drive and asked to spend the night at a male acquaintance’s home. According to testimony, she and the man were engaging in consensual sex when she was held down and the event became forceful. He allegedly continued after she said no.

Police say Washington was in the room and touched the victim sexually during the rape.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim showed investigators messages from Washington where he apologized and admitted to touching her but said the other suspect grabbed his hand and pulled it to her.

Washington faces a first-degree rape charge in this case. He was arrested for the second time in connection to a rape in 2020 in Livingston Parish after his initial arrest in the Madison Brooks case.

He remains in the Livingston Parish jail.