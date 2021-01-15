Suspect in Louisiana steals from the same store two days in a row

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) — The person in the picture below is accused of taking items from the Rende’s Quick Stop on two consecutive days.

Image courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc.

The picture above shows the suspect walking with bottles of Tequila on January 5 around 2:30 p.m.

The unidentified black male did not pay for the bottles of Tequila.

According to the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa, Inc., “the suspect was also observed on the previous day wearing the same outfit committing a similar theft from Rende’s.”

The Rende’s Quick Stop is located at 306 West University Ave.

If you know who this person is, please call the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.