BAY ST. LOUIS, MISSISSIPPI (WGNO) —The man accused of shooting into a crowd at a Mississippi prom party over the weekend made his first court appearance in court on Monday.

On May 1, 18-year-old Cameron Brand appeared before a judge in a Bay St. Louis Municipal Court judge for his alleged actions that left two teenagers, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, dead.

On Saturday (April 30), just after 12:30 a.m. the Bay St. Louis Police Department responded to the 100 block of Old Blue Meadow Road. on a call of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, six victims between the ages of 15 and 18, were located, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers say other victims were already at the hospital by the time police responded.

Through investigation and from witness information, detectives were able to identify Brand as the person responsible and issued an arrest warrant. He was located at his home in Pass Christian, Mississippi and taken into custody.

Brand’s bond has been set at $2,000,000 for four counts of Aggravated Assault but for the two counts of murder, no bond has been set.

