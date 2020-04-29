Suspect identified in kidnapping and aggravated assault investigation

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for 21 year old Romailice Webster for kidnapping and aggravated assault.

The incident in question took place on April 25 in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard.

Through investigation, NOPD officers identified Webster as the perpetrator who allegedly forced the victim inside a black four-door vehicle. While another driver known as “Four” drove the vehicle to several locations, Webster reportedly attacked and threatened the victim while armed with a gun.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.