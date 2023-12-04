Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have identified the person allegedly responsible for the fatal shooting of a man on Canal Street in November.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Canal Street around 7:58 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The Orleans Parish coroner identified the victim as 28-year-old Timothy Sams on Monday, Nov. 27.

NOPD officials said 38-year-old Kendrick McGee was identified as the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting or McGee can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

