Suspect identified in attempted simple robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant and looking for 26 year old Melvin Rivers in the investigation of an attempted simple robbery on April 5.

At the time of the incident, a suspect later identified as Rivers approached the victim in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway demanding money he claimed he was owed.

When the victim refused, Rivers and an unknown black male allegedly hit the victim with closed fists and kicked him. Rivers then reportedly searched the victim’s pockets for money, finding nothing.

Anyone with information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Rivers or the second suspect is asked to call NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.