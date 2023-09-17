ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – (UPDATE 9/10/2023) Sheriff’s Detectives have identified the suspect from the shooting earlier today as Richard Scott Dauzat, 43 of 405 Browns Bend Rd, Alexandria.

Detective’s have secured an arrest warrant for Dauzart for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. Dauzart should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dauzart, they are asked to contact RPSO at 318-473-6700, Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 or local law enforcement.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – At approximately 5:30 PM, Patrol Deputies responded to the 400 block of Browns Bend Road, Alexandria, in reference to a report of a victim suffering a gun shot wound.

Acadian Ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital where their condition is listed as critical.

Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Unit responded to conduct their investigation. Detective’s, Patrol Deputies and Crime Suppression Unit are in the area attempting to locate the suspect.

We are asking the public to stay away from the area unless you live there.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.