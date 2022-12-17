Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of Onzaga Street that left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers arrived at the scene early Saturday morning (Dec. 17th), around 5:26 a.m.

Police say the suspect arrived at the location with a gun. Before shooting, the report shows the suspect hit the 39-year-old victim in the face with the weapon, then shot him once in the leg.

The suspect was then said to have fled the scene.

There are no update on his condition. The incident remains under investigation.

